Back at school and looking to get started working in Artstor? Here are some tips and reminders from the experts in User Services to help you get started.

Register for an account (if you haven’t already). Registering allows you to access Artstor from anywhere (your couch, a coffee shop, or even on-the-go with Artstor Mobile ). Remember to create an account ahead of time for easy access before important research deadlines. Instructions are available here . Already registered? Log in to your account once while you’re on campus. This will reset your remote access and get you back to surfing Artstor in your PJs in no time. Use Image Groups to compile images for papers and projects ahead of time. Tip: create groups for each of your papers or presentations so you can refer back to your images as you work. Learn more here . Bookmark our LibGuides and support site –they’re great resources for when you need help working with Artstor. We also have quick video tutorials on our YouTube Channel .

If you’d like training from a person, you might be interested in signing up for one of our free webinars. We suggest getting started with this session:

30 Minute Mastery: Browse, Search, and Refine

Fri, March 3, 2017 3:00 PM

In just 30 minutes you will learn how to navigate Artstor’s digital content with useful pointers about browsing, tips for basic search techniques, and methods to refine your search results. Questions are welcome! Register here.

As always, feel free to contact us at userservices@artstor.org with any questions.

Happy searching!