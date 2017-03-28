Artstor and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) are making nearly 500 additional images of works from the Museum’s permanent collection available in the Artstor Digital Library. This collaboration brings the total number of images from the Museum within the Digital Library to approximately 1,800. Featuring photographic works by Sibyl Anikeef and Sonya Noskowiak, among others, this launch offers increased coverage of notable female photographers. Photographs by Edward Weston, drawings by Diego Rivera, Gunter Gunschel, and Wayne Thiebaud–as well as paintings by Clyfford Still, Frank Stella, and Josef Albers–round out the contribution.

International in scope, SFMOMA‘s permanent collection includes more than 30,000 works of painting, sculpture, photography, architecture and design, and media arts from 1900 to the present.

For more detailed information about this collection, visit the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art page in Artstor.

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library.