In 1967, the art critic Michael Fried wrote an essay about Minimalism called “Art and Objecthood”; this isn’t at all what he meant by it, but it’s the perfect description for the following links:
- We’ll start off with 11 everyday objects transformed into works of art.
- And then we’ll move on to the world’s unlikeliest porn star.
- With that out of the way, here’s how things–figurines, fishers, bugs, and bats–become sacred objects in a museum.
- Here’s an example: this guy collects photographs of lost gloves. Which turns out to be more moving than it sounds.
- We’re not sure we’d quite call latte drawings art, but they’re definitely impressive.
- What happens when an object stops being art? This artist couldn’t decide what to do with the 15,000 coins she used in an art installation, so she set them free for people to do what they wanted with them.
- And we’ll end with this: The Guggenheim Museum in New York is one of the world’s most iconic buildings, and now you can build your own–with LEGO bricks.
And here are some non-object-related art stories:
- You think you’d remember if your portrait were painted by a 20th-century great, but that’s not always the case.
- Try this for size: elaborate gothic reliefs the size of walnuts!.
- Heartbreaking: 500 Roman columns In Beirut have been dumped by the side of the sea.
Now moving on to the internet:
- Here are masterpieces being made to smile with Snapchat’s FaceApp.
- The title says it all: 30 great museum 404 pages.
- The aforementioned Guggenheim Museum has released an additional 200+ free downloadable art books!
And closing with some science:
- A research scientist trained a neural network to generate new paint colors, complete with appropriate names. But are we ready for “Stoner Blue” or “Tank Butt”?
- The Barnes Foundation has a strict limit of 250 people in their galleries at one time. This is how they keep track.
Fried was wrong in his criticism of Minimalism Judd replied to him quite successfully . Fried was a disciple of Clement Greenberg the Modernist who constructed a Theory of Modernism on High Art , He rejected Pop art , Minimalism Art and Language and most of Performance art. I have written a long article on why Fried and Greenberg are wrong in their elitist concepts of High art or Low art Fried criticised Judd , Flavin and other Minimalists for what they described as Low Entertainment Level. If you read the article which is in 4 parts you will see Why Fried and Greenberg are Wrong . A number of American Art Historians have taken a critical attitude to their Art Historical positions. Laurence