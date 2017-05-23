We’re thrilled to announce that we will be releasing an updated Digital Library this summer. This is a first step in improving our support of digital image-based teaching and scholarship, and toward the longer-term goal of creating an integrated platform experience for users of both the Artstor Digital Library and JSTOR – now both allied services under the ITHAKA umbrella.

Enhancements will include:

A new full screen IIIF image viewer with side-by-side comparison mode (no pop-ups or Flash required)

Simplified image group sharing: all registered users (previously limited to faculty) will be able to share image groups with other users at your institution

Increased web accessibility for users with disabilities

Shorter URLs for easier linking in LibGuides, course websites, emails, and more

Mobile friendly

The new platform will also include several changes to existing features that may require you to save your work or slightly change your workflows:

Personal notes and instructor notes are being retired. If you need any information saved in your personal or instructor notes, we recommend copying and pasting this information into your image group descriptions by June 1st.

Please reach out to us at support@artstor.org with any questions and thank you for your help in making these improvements to the Artstor Digital Library possible!