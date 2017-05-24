Louise Dahl-Wolfe. Two Models Seated. 1959. Vogue. © 2012 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast. Andre Marty. Illustration of Woman in Green Dress. 1926. Vogue Cover. © 2014 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast.

Condé Nast is providing nearly 10,000 additional images to the Artstor Digital Library, bringing their total contribution to approximately 33,000. The release encompasses images from the Condé Nast Archive of Photography, selections from the Fairchild Photo Service, and signature cartoons from The New Yorker. Highlights of the new release include striking and innovative images from Vogue photographers Clifford Coffin and Louise Dahl-Wolfe, and ravishing food stills by Romulo Yanes.

The Condé Nast Archive is a leading repository of photography, featuring fashion, celebrity, and lifestyle shots from publications such as Glamour, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, dating from the 1890s to the present. The glamour and star power of fashion is represented in the commercial work of Edward Steichen and Horst P. Horst, through to contemporary takes from the runways of international style capitals, including the work of Patrick Demarchelier. The Fairchild Photo Service, comprised of more than three million photos gathered over six decades, is the fashion world’s preeminent image gallery. The New Yorker‘s cartoons are legendary for their incisive wit and for shedding light on the lives and foibles of the city’s dwellers from the Depression through to the era of “fake news.” The magazine’s cartoonists include renowned figures like Peter Arno, Roz Chast, Otto Soglow, William Steig, James Thurber, and Gahan Wilson.

Romulo Yanes. Late Summer/Early Fall Fruits. 2000. Gourmet. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast. Fortunato Depero. Two Wealthy Men. 1931. Vanity Fair. © 2014 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / SIAE, Rome. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast. Clifford Coffin. Model Seated. 1948. Vogue Magazine. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast. Edward Steichen. Isabel Johnson. 1934. Vogue. © 2012 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast. Lee Lorenz. Two Women. 2011. The New Yorker. Image and original data provided by Condé Nast

Condé Nast is an industry-leading print, digital, and video media company whose assets include some of the most iconic titles in publishing. Its American founder, Condé Montrose Nast, purchased Vogue in 1909, which became the heart of the company.

This collection provides an exceptional resource for Photography as well as Interdisciplinary Studies, supporting research in Fashion and Design, History, Social History, and Literature. It is one of four collections that we are publishing this spring on the theme of photography. Magnum Photos, Panos Pictures, and the Center for Creative Photography complete the launch.

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library.