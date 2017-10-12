The Reynolda House Museum of American Art (Reynolda House) has contributed approximately 200 images to the Artstor Digital Library.

The selection in Artstor demonstrates the quality of the collection and provides an eclectic survey of American art from colonial to contemporary. The genre of landscape may be glimpsed over time, as with Frederic Edwin Church’s Andes of Ecuador, 1855; Grant Wood’s Spring Turning, 1936; and Joseph Stella’s Tree, Cactus, Moon, 1928.

Jacob Lawrence. Builders No. 2. c. 1928. Image and original data provided by Reynolda House Museum of American Art. © 2014 The Jacob and Gwendolyn Lawrence Foundation, Seattle / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York David Smith. Reclining Figure. 1935. Image and original data provided by Reynolda House Museum of American Art. Art © Estate of David Smith / Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. This work of art is protected by copyright and/or related rights and may not be reproduced in any manner except as permitted under the Artstor Terms of Use without the prior express written authorization of VAGA, Tel: 212-736-6666, Fax: 212-736-6767, email; info@vagarights.com. Julie Moos. Mrs. Rose and Mrs. Pleasant. 2000-2001. Image and original data provided by Reynolda House Museum of American Art. © Fredericks & Freiser

Likewise the figure (and portrait) is variously interpreted in Jacob Lawrence’s Builders No. 2, c. 1968; David Smith’s Reclining Figure, 1935; Lloyd Toone’s Styling 1998; and Julie Moos’ Mrs. Rose and Mrs. Pleasant, 2000-2001.

Reynolda House in Winston-Salem, North Carolina presents a select collection of American art, as well as decorative arts, in an incomparable setting: the 1917 country home of Katharine and Richard Joshua (R. J.) Reynolds. The fine art collection spans 250 years and includes paintings, prints and drawings, photographs, sculpture, and video art.

The collection has been assiduously assembled under the prescient eye of Barbara Babcock Millhouse, granddaughter of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds and it features the names of many American icons: Albert Bierstadt, William Merritt Chase, Chuck Close, Stuart Davis, Arthur Dove, Martin Johnson Heade, Lee Krasner, Georgia O’Keeffe, Nam June Paik, Martin Puryear, and Gilbert Stuart. In addition to the collection of fine art, Reynolda House holds decorative arts and estate archive collections. Exhibitions from all periods are presented in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing added in 2005.

Established in 1967 and now affiliated with Wake Forest University, the museum marks two anniversaries in 2017—the 50th of its founding and the 100th of the completion of its estate—with major exhibitions and events. The complete Reynolda experience includes Reynolda Gardens, walking trails and wetlands, and Reynolda Village, an eclectic mix of shops and restaurants in many of the estate’s original buildings.

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library.

Learn more on the Reynolda House page in Artstor.

The collection from Reynolda House is being released as part of a thematic launch on decorative arts and Americana which also includes selections from the following institutions: The Corning Museum of Glass, Majolica International Society, and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.