- Stare deep into this painting to find out if you are a psychic.
- Can public art protect us from terrorists? Turns out the answer is yes.
- Capitalism has heightened our perception of color.
- Was the Mona Lisa originally intended to be a nude, and is her smile more science than art?
- Even more Mona: A video shows how Leonardo employed virtual reality techniques in the creation of the famed work.
- Thomas Gainsborough’s The Blue Boy will undergo two years of restoration.
- Rembrandt’s The Night Watch is now required viewing for school children in the Netherlands.
- Snapchat installed Jeff Koons sculptures virtually around the world, and then another artist vandalized them.
- A Salvador Dalí painting used to hang at Rikers Island–until the guards stole it.
- Mysterious Pop Art satirist Vern Blosum has passed away at 81.
- An exhibition opening in Naples this November will create a dialog between contemporary artworks and artifacts from Pompeii.
- What would you do with 95-million-year-old ink?
Around the web: virtual vandalism, prison art heists, and a psychic painting.
October 23, 2017 by artstor
