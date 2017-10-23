Portrait of Girl. c. 1840. America. Image and original data provided by The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Louis Comfort Tiffany Studios. Window with Hudson River Landscape, 1905. Image and original data provided by Corning Museum of Glass. Julie Moos. Mrs. Rose and Mrs. Pleasant. 2000-2001. Image and original data provided by Reynolda House Museum of American Art. © Fredericks & Freiser

Artstor has released more than 4,700 new images in the Decorative Arts and Americana from four leading institutions. This eclectic release provides researchers, teachers, and students with a fascinating selection of historical and contemporary objects, including furniture, glassware, ceramics, clothing, and quilts.

The Corning Museum of Glass (CMOG) has contributed 2,784 images of works, encompassing all areas of their encyclopedic and unique glass collection and spanning more than 3,500 years of history, from a portrait of an Egyptian pharaoh to contemporary sculpture. Read more.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has contributed approximately 500 additional images of works from their collections, bringing the total selection available in Artstor to approximately 1,000. The current contribution provides a broad range of material, including Colonial painting, American folk art, decorative arts, textiles, and costumes. Objects range in period from the Colonial to the present day. Read more.

The Majolica International Society has contributed 1,220 images of Majolica pottery from the archival collections of its members. The Majolica International Society (MIS), is dedicated to the study and promotion of Victorian Majolica. This extensive selection provides a robust survey from the compact and elegant Wedgwood Dragon Tea Kettle, 1860s, to the monumental neo-classical Minton Urn, c. 1871. Read more.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art (Reynolda House) has contributed approximately 200 images which provide an eclectic survey of American art from Colonial to contemporary. Read more.