The widely published art historian and photographer Ralph Lieberman has contributed more than 2,300 additional architectural photographs to the Artstor Digital Library, bringing our total from this collection to more than 8,000.

The current selection presents historic and contemporary architecture–from Italian Baroque churches to Beaux Arts America, through to the structures and sculptures along New York City’s High Line, as well as some landscape architecture. This contribution complements Lieberman’s earlier campaign for Artstor that included American historic and contemporary architecture, as well as public art and sculpture, and a sustained initiative to document museum buildings throughout the country.

The new images in Artstor offer an array of skillfully photographed buildings and details that span the centuries and the Atlantic and present arresting contrasts as, for example, the elegant, late Renaissance church of San Biagio, c. 1485, in Montepulciano, and the gothic revival Little Red Church, c. 1850, in Delafield, Wisconsin.

Louis Comfort Tiffany’s ornate bronze armature of the doors from the C. D. Peacock store, Chicago, c. 1873, are the antithesis to the razor-sharp glass “crystal” of the Winter Garden at SUNY, New Paltz, 2010; and the “ogre” adorning the Italian “Monster Park” at Bomarzo, 1547-1580, is a foil to Tom Claassen’s pristine bunnies of Citygarden, St. Louis, 2004.

Ralph Lieberman, Fulbright, Kress, and Villa I Tatti scholar, has taught at Williams College, Harvard University, and the Rhode Island School of Design with a specialization in the Renaissance, notably Michelangelo, and the relationship between photography and art history. He began photographing buildings while completing his Ph.D. at the Institute of Fine Arts. He supplied photographs for his own publications, chief among them Renaissance Architecture in Venice, 1982, and The Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli in Venice, 1986. Lieberman has also provided illustrations for other scholars’ work, notably Claudia Lazzaro’s The Italian Renaissance Garden, 1990, and Leon Satkowski’s Giorgio Vasari: Architect and Courtier, 1993.

Ralph Lieberman: Architectural Photography is being released as part of a thematic launch on world architecture which also includes the following collections: Alka Patel Archive; Misun Ahn: Contemporary Architecture, South Korea and Japan; and Restoration of Cultural Monuments in Oaxaca, Mexico: School of Architecture (The University of Texas at Austin).

In addition to the Lieberman architecture collection, Artstor includes the Ralph Lieberman Archive (Harvard University), which focuses on Renaissance and Baroque Architecture (including sculpture).

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library or learn more at the Ralph Lieberman: Architectural Photography collection page on Artstor.