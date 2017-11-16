Architect Misun Ahn has contributed approximately 800 images of Japanese and South Korean contemporary architecture to the Artstor Digital Library.

The selection of unique images in Artstor illustrates contemporary architecture, urban landscapes, and built environments in Tokyo and Seoul. Select, noteworthy projects by international architects are comprehensively studied in full views, striking details, and interiors. Highlights include the Mistsui Memorial Museum in Tokyo (Pelli Clarke Pelli), and the Mimesis Museum, Paju Book City, Republic of Korea (Alvaro Siza + Castanheira & Bastai Arquitectos Associados + Jun Sung Kim). Additional Tokyo landmarks are featured, among them the International Library of Children’s Literature (Tadao Ando) and the National Art Center (Kisho Kurokawa). Tokyo’s historic Yanaka Cemetery stands out as an example of landscape design.

Misun Ahn, a registered architect in New York and LEED AP (Accredited Professional), holds a master’s in architecture from the University of Virginia and has recently worked as an architect in Seoul. She has taken photographs throughout her adult life while enjoying and admiring different cultures and architecture.

Misun Ahn: Contemporary Architecture, South Korea and Japan is being released as part of a thematic launch on world architecture which also includes the following collections: Alka Patel Archive, Afghanistan and Iran, Art and Architecture; Ralph Lieberman: Architectural Photography; and Restoration of Cultural Monuments in Oaxaca, Mexico: School of Architecture (The University of Texas at Austin).

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library or learn more on the Misun Ahn collection page on Artstor.