- Unauthorized touching makes some museums a multi-sensory experience–but why do museum-goers do it?
- A team of archeologists from the University of Cincinnati recently discovered an intricately carved sealstone that “will change the way that prehistoric art is viewed.”
- The National Gallery in London will be exhibiting a survey of black & white paintings exploring why artists from the 14th through 20th centuries have chosen to create monochrome works.
- Research shows that while people can recognize corporate logos, they are terrible at recreating them as drawings.
- Lost works by Cornelia Gurlitt, a largely unknown Expressionist artist who served as field nurse on the Eastern front during WWII, were discovered hidden in the secret collection of an art dealer who worked with the Nazis.
- Actor Alec Baldwin and gallerist Mary Boone settled a dispute over a faked painting.
- The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum contains 360 art objects made by political prisoners and given to International Committee of Red Cross delegates.
- A photographer recreates George Tooker’s 1950 painting The Subway with photographs of diverse New Yorkers.
- Are you a collector looking to buy art? Great news: AI can now detect forged drawings and sketches.
- A conservator at the Nelson-Atkins Museum discovered a 128-year-old grasshopper stuck in a Van Gogh painting.
- The pop-up museum trend continues: The Museum of Selfies opens this January and explores the history of self-representation–and provides opportunities to join the surprisingly long history of the selfie.
- Recently discovered Holocene period rock carvings show the earliest depictions of dogs on leashes.
- A missing piece of a Magritte painting was discovered after its canvas was found to have been recycled and used for another painting.
Around the web: Alec Baldwin’s fake painting, art by political prisoners, and why do people touch art?
November 30, 2017 by maohearn
