Join us for a webinar demonstrating research practices for novice researchers with the topic of the history of women’s suffrage in the United States from the mid-19th to early 20th century.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we will explore some useful collections alongside the rich content and tools available in both JSTOR and Artstor. We’ll show you how you can build a lesson around primary sources including images, historical documents, and contemporary essays debating universal enfranchisement, then connect them to academic research for context.

This webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2018 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM EST.

Can’t make the live event? All registrants will receive a link to the recorded session.