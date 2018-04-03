Artstor has released more than 7,000 new images from leading modern and contemporary collections from across the U.S., bringing the total number for these six diverse collections already in the Artstor Digital Library to nearly 17,000.
Mattress Factory
The Mattress Factory has contributed almost 9,000 images* documenting site-specific installations exhibited at the museum during the last four decades, including contributions from artists with international reputations, such as Deborah Aschheim, Russell Crotty, Than Htay Maung, Chiharu Shiota, and Carrie Mae Weems. Read more
Renaissance Society (University of Chicago)
The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago now offers more than 2,600 images* of modern and contemporary art, with works from groundbreaking and challenging figures such as Henri Matisse, Paul Klee, Diego Rivera, Jeff Koons, and Nora Schultz. Read more
Albright-Knox Art Gallery
The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is contributing nearly 2,100 images* of their permanent collection, displaying works in all media and from diverse cultures with a special emphasis on postwar and contemporary art. Read more
Glenstone
Glenstone is contributing nearly 200 images* of works that have been displayed in the museum’s exhibitions as well as outdoor sculptures, providing a perspective on what Earl A. Powell III, Director, National Gallery of Art called “one of the most important collections of postwar art.” Read more
Menil Collection
The Menil Collection (the Menil) is contributing approximately 200 images* of highlights from its permanent collection to the Artstor Digital Library. The selection reflects the diversity of the collection and ranges from African, Etruscan, and Native American objects through Russian icons, Surrealist paintings, and contemporary installations. Read more
The Phillips Collection
The Phillips Collection has contributed more than 3,000 images* to the Artstor Digital Library providing a comprehensive selection of works from their holdings of Impressionist, modern, and contemporary art. Read more
Leave a Reply