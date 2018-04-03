Jean-Michel Basquiat. A Next Loin And/Or. 1982. Image and original data provided by The Menil Collection. © 2014 The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat / ADAGP, Paris / Artists Rights Society, New York Chiharu Shiota. Trace of Memory. 2013. Images and original data provided by The Mattress Factory. © 2014 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Robert Rauschenberg. Bicycle. 1963. oil and silkscreen ink on canvas in two parts. Image and original data provided by Glenstone. © Robert Rauschenberg Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. This work of art is protected by copyright and/or related rights and may not be reproduced in any manner, except as permitted under the Artstor Digital Library Terms and Conditions of Use, without the prior express written authorization of VAGA, Tel.: 212-736-6666; Fax: 212-736-6767, email: info@vagarights.com. Joán Miró. Femme assise (Seated Woman). 1935. Image and original data provided by Albright-Knox Art Gallery. © 2014 Successió Miró / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

Artstor has released more than 7,000 new images from leading modern and contemporary collections from across the U.S., bringing the total number for these six diverse collections already in the Artstor Digital Library to nearly 17,000.

Mattress Factory

The Mattress Factory has contributed almost 9,000 images* documenting site-specific installations exhibited at the museum during the last four decades, including contributions from artists with international reputations, such as Deborah Aschheim, Russell Crotty, Than Htay Maung, Chiharu Shiota, and Carrie Mae Weems. Read more

Renaissance Society (University of Chicago)

The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago now offers more than 2,600 images* of modern and contemporary art, with works from groundbreaking and challenging figures such as Henri Matisse, Paul Klee, Diego Rivera, Jeff Koons, and Nora Schultz. Read more

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is contributing nearly 2,100 images* of their permanent collection, displaying works in all media and from diverse cultures with a special emphasis on postwar and contemporary art. Read more

Glenstone

Glenstone is contributing nearly 200 images* of works that have been displayed in the museum’s exhibitions as well as outdoor sculptures, providing a perspective on what Earl A. Powell III, Director, National Gallery of Art called “one of the most important collections of postwar art.” Read more

Menil Collection

The Menil Collection (the Menil) is contributing approximately 200 images* of highlights from its permanent collection to the Artstor Digital Library. The selection reflects the diversity of the collection and ranges from African, Etruscan, and Native American objects through Russian icons, Surrealist paintings, and contemporary installations. Read more

The Phillips Collection

The Phillips Collection has contributed more than 3,000 images* to the Artstor Digital Library providing a comprehensive selection of works from their holdings of Impressionist, modern, and contemporary art. Read more

*Image totals may vary from country to country, reflecting Artstor’s obligation to address variations in international copyright.