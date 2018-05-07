Gabriel Loppé. La Tour Eiffel foudroyée (The Eiffel Tower struck by lightning). 1902. Image and original data provided by The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston José Campeche y Jordán. Lady on Horseback. 1785. Image and original data provided by the Museo de Arte de Ponce. The Luis A. Ferré Foundation, Inc. Emily Carr. Kispiax Village. 1929. Image and original data provided by the Art Gallery of Ontario | ago.net Du Paquier Factory, Vienna. Tureen and cover. c. 1730-1735. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. All Rights Reserved

Artstor has released more than 17,000 new images from leading museums across North America, bringing the total number for these four diverse collections in the Artstor Digital Library to nearly 40,000.* Though anchored in North America, these institutions’ works range from artists across continents and across subject matter: from Canadian landscapes and Puerto Rican art to Asian decoration and Russian photography.

Museo de Arte de Ponce

The Museo de Arte de Ponce has contributed nearly 100 images of its celebrated permanent collection. The museum currently holds about 4,500 works and is the most important collection of European art in Latin America, with an emphasis on Spanish Golden Age and Italian Baroque, and the Pre-Raphaelites. Equally important is the Puerto Rican art collection, which ranges from the 18th century to the present day. Read more

Art Gallery of Ontario

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has contributed approximately 120 additional images of its permanent collection, bringing their total in the Artstor Digital Library to over 600 images. The present selection provides a history of Canadian painting from the 19th to the early 20th centuries, with particular focus on landscape from the Group of Seven, as well as works from indigenous peoples. Read more

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston has contributed approximately 6,900 additional images of works in different media across its broad, encyclopedic collection. It features highlights of ancient works from different cultures; the arts of many countries across Asia; icons of western painting, both European and American; works on paper; sculpture and decorative arts; and the creations and artifacts of indigenous civilizations across the Americas. The museum’s current contribution also has a particular emphasis on decorative arts and works on paper from Asia (especially China), America, and Europe. Read more

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has contributed more than 10,000 additional images of their global permanent collection, bringing their total in Artstor to over 15,500 images. The new contribution is notable for its extensive coverage of the museum’s distinctive collection of photography, especially travel, still life, and historical works, which is composed of more than 30,000 works representing about 4,000 artists. Read more

*Image totals may vary from country to country, reflecting Artstor’s obligation to address variations in international copyright.